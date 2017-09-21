Man with no arms becomes tailor

HARYANA: An Indian man born without arms never let his disability become a hurdle in his life and learnt to live a respectable life.

This inspirational man, Madan Lal, 45, has defied the odds by becoming a professional tailor - despite having no arms by using his feet.

Madan said: 'Whatever I have to do in my life, it's just with my feet. All the stitching work I do with my feet. From cutting the cloth to measurement, I have to use my feet.'

'It didn't bother me during my childhood. My grandparents used to take care of me and help me with daily chores,' confident Madan responded when asked about growing up with disability.

Sharing his disappointment with the society, he said, 'I was disappointed and thought that I will show them by achieving something. So when I was 23 I decided to help myself and learn tailoring. Now I am proud’.