Thu September 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Weird

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Man with no arms becomes tailor

HARYANA: An Indian man born without arms never let his disability become a hurdle in his life and learnt to live a respectable life.

This inspirational man, Madan Lal, 45, has defied the odds by becoming a professional tailor - despite having no arms by using his feet.

Madan said: 'Whatever I have to do in my life, it's just with my feet. All the stitching work I do with my feet. From cutting the cloth to measurement, I have to use my feet.'

'It didn't bother me during my childhood. My grandparents used to take care of me and help me with daily chores,' confident Madan responded when asked about growing up with disability.

Sharing his disappointment with the society, he said, 'I was disappointed and thought that I will show them by achieving something. So when I was 23 I decided to help myself and learn tailoring. Now I am proud’.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Weird

Unique home that sits on US-Canada border

Unique home that sits on US-Canada border
Goat lives high life in Japan

Goat lives high life in Japan
Long-lost ring reemerges...on a carrot

Long-lost ring reemerges...on a carrot
Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds

Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds
Load More load more