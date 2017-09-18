Goat lives high life in Japan

Print Story
Aya Shinozuka, a 30 years old Japanese woman has lived with her pygmy goat for the last eight years. According to the Daily Mirror, the goat called Shipron lives a high life as his owner takes him out on posh dinner dates, long in his pram.
Image: Caters news agency
The Tokyo woman also wear a goat mast in order to understand the animal that was adopted when he was a month old.
Image: Caters news agency
According to the Daily Mirror she also dresses him up for special occasions such as Halloween and Christmas.
Image: Carters news agency
