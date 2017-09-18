Mon September 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Weird

Web Desk
September 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Goat lives high life in Japan

Aya Shinozuka, a 30 years old Japanese woman has lived with her pygmy goat for the last eight years. According to the Daily Mirror, the goat called Shipron lives a high life as his owner takes him out on posh dinner dates, long in his pram.

Image: Caters news agency
Image: Caters news agency

The Tokyo woman also wear a goat mast in order to understand the animal that was adopted when he was a month old.


Image: Caters news agency

According to the Daily Mirror she also dresses him up for special occasions such as Halloween and Christmas.

Image: Carters news agency
Image: Carters news agency

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Aya
    Goat
    Japan
Advertisement

More From Weird

Long-lost ring reemerges...on a carrot

Long-lost ring reemerges...on a carrot
Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds

Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds
Dead parrot leads to conviction of New Zealand’s fast bowler

Dead parrot leads to conviction of New Zealand’s fast bowler
This Chinese legless girl becomes star dancer, inspires millions 

This Chinese legless girl becomes star dancer, inspires millions 
Load More load more