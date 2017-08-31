Thu August 31, 2017
Business

August 30, 2017

Peshawar traders announce boycott of American products

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Chamber of Traders (PCT) Wednesday announced boycott of American products, pledging that not a single item manufactured in the United States would be sold in markets of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital in protest against anti-Pakistan stance of US President Donald Trump.

Addressing a press conference here, President PCT Shakil Ahmad said they fully supported the stance taken by the government regarding the Trump's statement and announced to bring out a protest rally.

He said the United States should realize that the traders of Peshawar were the worst victims of militancy after the sacrifices made by security forces in the fight against terror.

Pakistanis, he said, were a peaceful nation, but they were always ready to defend the country against any aggression.

Some 70,000 people, including personnel of armed forces and civilians had been martyred while the country suffered a loss of $120 billion, he added.

He said the Afghan border management plan should be implemented to prevent militants from entering Pakistan.

Traders would extend support to the security forces and the government.

Banners would be displayed in the city to create awareness among the people while protest rallies would be carried out across the province, he added.

