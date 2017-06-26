Mon June 26, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
June 26, 2017

Imad Wasim becomes top-ranked T20I bowler

DUBAI: Imad Wasim, the left-arm spinning allrounder, has replaced Imran Tahir as the top-ranked bowler in Twenty20 Internationals.

He earned the top ranking for the first time in his career while Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pacer, is now the second ranked T20I bowler.

Imad, who was part of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy-winning side, gained ground over Tahir after the South African legspinner managed to pick up only a solitary wicket in two T20Is against England.

The latest rankings were updated on Monday after England beat South Africa 2-1 in a three-match series, and Tahir’s poor returns saw him slip to third place.

Among batsmen, Virat Kohli continues to hold the top spot, followed by Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson.

