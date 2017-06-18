Nokia 3310 is back! Available in Pakistan in four distinctive colours

KARACHI: Nokia 3310 has made its way back into the marketplace, this time with a new design and a month-long battery life, as well as the much relished game on the mobile phone, Snake.

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has proudly announced a classic reimagined – the Nokia 3310. It speaks for itself.

The Nokia 3310 is available in Pakistan in partnership with Jazz from 16 June 2017. The Nokia 3310 is coming in four distinctive colours - Warm Red and Yellow, both with a gloss finish, and Dark Blue and Grey, both with a matte finish.

Thin, light and incredibly durable, the Nokia 3310 is a head turning modern twist on one of the best-selling feature phones of all time.

Boasting an incredible 22-hour talk-time and month long stand-by, the Nokia 3310’s fresh, colourful, modern design brings it bang up to date.

Talk all day, text, take pictures, listen to music, and get hooked once more on the original mobile gaming hit Snake, all on a single charge.

The iconic phone was launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 that took place in Barcelona.