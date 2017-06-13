Tue June 13, 2017
World

Web Desk
June 10, 2017

Qatar-Gulf crisis: Saudi Arabia bans Al Jazeera channels in hotels

RIYADH: In the latest development, Saudi Arabia has banned hotels and tourist facilities from airing all Al Jazeera news channels, threatening to punish violators with the closure of their facility and a fine of up to $26,000.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, in a statement issued on Friday, ordered that all channels from the Al Jazeera Media Network must be removed and replaced with channels compatible with "official Saudi television ones".

"The Commission hereby reiterates that all of the Al Jazeera Network's channels must be removed from all hotel rooms and touristic facilities and furnished residential units, totally and entirely, including the TV lists kept within," Al Jazeera TV quoting the statement reported.

"Any facility acting in violation of the aforesaid circular will be held liable and be penalized with a fine amounting up to SR100,000 or the cancellation of its license; or both the penalties."

 

