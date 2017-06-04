Rain interrupts again as India on 173-1 in 33.1 overs

BIRMINGHAM: Rain interrupted again in the match between arch rivals Pakistan and India in the ICC Champions Trophy Group B here at Edgebaston on Sunday.

India were 173 for one off 33.1 overs when rain stopped the play for the second time. Earlier, it stopped when India were title-holders India were 46 without loss off 9.5.

However, the play resumed after a 50-minute rain break but now it has been stopped again.

Rohit Sharma was 77 not out, off 108 balls including six fours and a six, and Virat Kohli 24 not out, with two boundaries in 27 balls. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed on 68, caught Azhar Ali bowled Shadab Khan. He struck six fours and a six in his 65-ball stay at the crease.

Dhawan and Sharma made 136 for the opening wicket after Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to field.

However, the rain has stopped and the match has been reduced to 49 overs a side.