Tue May 30, 2017
Business

Magazine Desk
May 26, 2017

Full budget speech of Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday unveiled annual federal budget in the National Assembly for the next fiscal year. It was the fifth consecutive budget presented by Ishaq Dar.

Click on the link below to read full speech of country's economic czar that he delivered in the lower house of the parliament amid protest from the opposition.  

Complete text of budget speech 

