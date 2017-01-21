CENTURION, South Africa: David Miller hit 40 off 18 balls as South Africa hit 126 for five in an innings reduced to ten overs in the first Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park on Friday.

The left-handed Miller hit three sixes and three fours.

He and new captain Farhaan Behardien put on 51 off 23 balls for the fourth wicket with Behardien making 31 not out off 18 balls.

Asela Gunaratne held two catches, one a good diving effort to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn at backward point, bowled two steady overs of medium-pace, conceding only 12 runs, and ran out Mangaliso Mosehle with a direct hit from mid-off.

South Africa included four international newcomers in batsmen Jon-Jon Smuts and Theunis de Bruyn, wicketkeeper Mangaliso Mosehle and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi.

Sri Lanka had one newcomer in Thikshila de Silva.

