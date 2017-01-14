ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz has invited businessmen of Oman to invest in Pakistan and take advantage of business friendly environment due to improved security situation resulting from successful counterterrorism campaign in the country.

Dr Yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al-Manthri, President of State Council of Oman along with a high level parliamentary delegation from Oman Friday called on Sartaj Aziz.

Welcoming the Omani delegation, Sartaj Aziz praised the sagacious leadership of Sultan Qaboos and appreciated Oman’s contribution to regional peace and stability.

He recalled his successful visit to Oman in September 2016 and noted that regular high level exchanges were reflective of warm and brotherly bilateral relations.

Commonalities of religion, geographical proximity and shared perceptions on regional and global issues provided a strong foundation for further strengthening existing cooperation.

Dr Yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al-Manthri appreciated traditionally close and friendly relations between Pakistan and Oman.

He praised Pakistan’s achievements in countering the threat of terrorism which had contributed to peace and stability in the region.

Both sides noted with satisfaction that the Joint Economic Council would soon be elevated to ministerial level to take bilateral cooperation in economic trade and investment relation to a new level.

They welcomed more frequent and substantive parliamentary interactions between the two sides as means to promote people-to-people contacts and enhance mutual understanding.

0



0







Sartaj Aziz invites businessmen of Oman to invest in Pakistan was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/178906-Sartaj-Aziz-invites-businessmen-of-Oman-to-invest-in-Pakistan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sartaj Aziz invites businessmen of Oman to invest in Pakistan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/178906-Sartaj-Aziz-invites-businessmen-of-Oman-to-invest-in-Pakistan.