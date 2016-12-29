KCR, Keti Bandar, Dhabeji Economic Zone included in CPEC

BEIJING: The Chinese authorities, in principle, have approved the inclusion of three important projects of Sindh in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the spokesman of Sindh CM said Thursday.

The decision was taken in the 6th CPEC related Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held here at here the NDRC building.

The projects include Karachi Circular Railways (KCR), Keti Bandar and Special Economic Zone in Dhabeji.

The Chinese delegation was led by Vice Chairman Wang Xiaotao, while the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led his side.

The chief minister pleading his case for the KCR said that Karachi is one of the most populated cities of the world, ‘therefore, there are ample returns of the investment if made in the city’. The prime minister has approved its inclusion in the CPEC and has also assured sovereign guarantee.

The JCC decided to include the project and asked the provincial government to present its feasibility within next three months.

Explaining about the Keti Bandar project, the CM told the working group of JCC on Ports that it is an ideal location to serve as a Thar Coal based Power Park and a platform for future exports as it is located at a distance of 160 kilometers from Karachi and connected with metallic road.

He added that the power park would have the capacity of generating 10,000 MW and there would be a transmission line to connect Keti Bunder with Jamshoro and Matiari grids.

The JCC approved the project and decided to conduct feasibility study.

Talking about Dhabeji, CM Murad said it stretched over 1000 acres and is located about 55 kilometers from Karachi at the Easter alignment of CPEC (N-5) or M-9. While the Keti Bander SEZ spread over 3000 acres and its industrial development potential would be realized after the construction of port.

It was then decided to give a Special Economic Zone to every province, including Sindh which would have Dhabeji Special Economic Zones.

