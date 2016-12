Melbourne: Play got underway Wednesday after rain delayed the start to day three in the second Australia-Pakistan Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Covers had protected the wicket and pitch surrounds after morning rain, but play began at 10:35 am although more rain was forecast during the day.

Pakistan were 310 for six overnight with Azhar Ali unbeaten on 139 and Mohammad Amir not out 28.

