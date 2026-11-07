NASA’s Max Power Expo launches at Kennedy space center: what to know
The event will stream live from the Max Power at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center
NASA is set to host a first of its kind air show and aerospace expo on Florida’s Space Coast today. The show primarily called Max Power is taking place on Saturday and Sunday around NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
NASA will also broadcast a live press conference on Saturday at 5 p.m. regarding its moon base plans. The event will feature Fox, Garcia-Galan, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, and Dayne Ise who serves as the acting director of the Moon Base Program’s Utility and Infrastructure Office.
There will also be spectacular flyovers on both days of Max Power, some of them by Isaacman, a skilled aviator and commercial astronaut.
According to NASA’s Max Power schedule, Isaacman, aerial displays will take place on both Saturday and Sunday featuring an F-5 jet at 11:58 a.m. and a MiG29 at 1:31 p.m.
NASA official Moon Base post reads: “Tune in today at 5 p.m. ET as agency leaders share the latest progress and new developments in our efforts to establish a sustained human presence on the lunar surface. The event will stream live from MAX POWER at NASA Kennedy.”
Agency officials wrote in a Max Power description “The event "will showcase the newest aircraft, autonomous vehicles, technologies, and more defining the future of air and space.”
“NASA will display its quiet supersonic X-59 plane, and agency partners will showcase moon rovers, spacecraft and more.”
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