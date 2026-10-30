Prince Harry's Invictus Games Birmingham shares exciting update

The Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 will take place from 10 to 17 July 2027.

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 has shared an exciting update as they welcomed newest members to the event.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, they shared photos with a sweet update.

It was disclosed, “We are delighted to welcome Fiji as the newest member of the Invictus Community of Nations, continuing the growth of our international movement united by a commitment to the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sport.

“We are also excited to reveal that Fiji will be competing at the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027!”

The message further reads, “We look forward to welcoming Fiji into the Invictus Movement and extending the rehabilitative power of sport to those who need it.”

Reacting to it, the Invictus Games Foundation charity tweeted, “Welcome, Fiji! We can't wait to see you in Birmingham next July. #IG27.”

Membership will connect wounded, injured and sick personnel, veterans and their families in Fiji with the global Invictus Community, providing year-round opportunities to recover, rebuild confidence and rediscover purpose through sport.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games, when he was joint patron of The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Inspiration for the Invictus Games came from Harry's 2013 visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of sport to help both psychologically and physically.