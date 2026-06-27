US approves Anthropic's Mythos AI for over 100 organizations—Here's who can access it

Anthropic has won the approval of the US government, allowing the tech giant to release its powerful Claude Mythos 5 AI model to some “trusted” American organizations.

The major announcement comes after the Trump administration ordered Anthropic to roll back the access of Mythos 5 to the public on June 12, over national security risks. As a result, the company suspended public access to its most sophisticated models.

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The Trump administration has adopted an assertive oversight strategy for frontier AI models, citing concerns that advanced systems could be exploited by military intelligence agencies in nations such as China and Russia.

According to the source privy to the matter, more than 100 companies and organisations, including many Fortune 500 companies will now have access to the AI model equipped with unprecedented capabilities.

"Today, the government notified ⁠us that Mythos 5, our strongest cybersecurity model, can be redeployed to a set of US organizations that operate and defend critical infrastructure," Anthropic issued a statement on Friday.

"We're restoring access for these ​organizations quickly, and we're continuing to work with the government to expand access to Mythos 5 and make Fable 5 available for general use again," it added.

However, the government’s vetting mechanism drew criticism from various critics.

John Coleman, legislative counsel for the Philadelphia-based nonpartisan free speech organization, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, said, “No one knows how these companies are picked and why everyone else is excluded.”





“This is putting too much power in the hands of the government. There's little transparency and it raises questions about the rule of law.”

OpenAI boss Sam Altman also raised some concern in a post on X, stating, "Extensive safety testing "is not a bad idea. I just don't like the idea of the government picking the customers.”

However, it is not cleared yet what safeguards have been adopted while giving access to these organizations.