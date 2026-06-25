Venezuela Earthquake death toll reaches 164: UN calls for swift international support

Death toll reaches 164 as two back-to-back powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela , collapsing buildings in the capital Caracas, wounding nearly 1,000 others throughout the country.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declares a state of emergency and says the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas is closed because of damage.

UN calls for international aid to support Venezuela's earthquake victims:

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The United Nations official calls for swift international support for Venezuela. The United Nations migration agency chief, Amy Pope, says it is urgently mobilizing efforts to assess the needs of thousands of people affected by the earthquakes.

“Heartbreaking news from Venezuela where two powerful earthquakes struck within moments. Lives lost, many injured, and communities affected,” she wrote. “Swift international support is critical to respond.”

The U.S. president Donald Trump also pledged to help earthquake victims. Trump has announced that the United States stands "ready, willing, and able to help" Venezuela in the wake of the devastating back-to-back earthquakes."

Trump posted on Truth Social that he has instructed all federal agencies "to get ready to move quickly" to assist Venezuela, adding, "We will be there for our new and great friends."

Moreover, volunteers, medics and relatives of victims have raced to the Altamira area in Caracas hoping to help save survivors from the rubble of collapsed buildings there.

Hundreds were injured due to the deadly quake but only a few victims had been pulled out from the debris and carried into ambulances so far.

Stock exchange suspends trading after deadly quake:

Notably, Caracas stock has immediately suspended trading after devastating earthquake. According to a statement the exchange said trading has been frozen after the two major earthquakes.

Additionally, Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez said an initial fund of $200 m will be created using resources from the International Monetary Fund to rebuild infrastructure, hospitals and ‌housing.

According to Rodriguez, about 30 aftershocks have been recorded following the two strongest quakes on Wednesday.

It was considered as Venezuela’s strongest earthquake till date. The 7.5-magnitude quake was the most powerful since October 29, 1900 when a 7.7-magnitude quake struck offshore.

International aid is mobilizing following twin earthquakes and search operations are currently underway.