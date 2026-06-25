Oman rejects Strait of Hormuz transit fees as Iran pushes for charges

The United States, Iran and now Oman are at odds of administering the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Iran is seeking to impose maritime service fees as opposed to the tolls as a part of future administration of the shipping passageway mentioned in the MoU signed between Tehran and Washington.

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a stark warning that they would not allow ships to cross the Hormuz without authorization and in the case of non-compliance, the vessels will be dealt with severely.

Oman in a recent development ruled out any possibility of imposing the transit fee arrangement on ships passing through Strait of Hormuz.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said that future arrangements for managing the Strait of Hormuz "do not involve imposing transit fees."

The statement defied Iran's claims as it intends to collect payment for services provided to tankers and vessels seeking to cross the strait.

Al-Busaidi continued, "We have a special responsibility in supporting international efforts to secure maritime navigation in accordance with international law."

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on his trip to the Middle East explained that the Strait of Hormuz does not belong to any single nation-state. The arguments over charging the tolls over shipping waterways are nothing more than “semantics.”

According to Rubio, even there is zero support from GCC for any kind of tolls or fees imposed on Hormuz.

According to reports from Iranian state media and reported by Al Jazeera, the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman held a telephone conversation this past Thursday to underscore the importance of ongoing bilateral cooperation regarding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Omani counterpart, Badr al-Busaidi, reviewed recent regional developments including maritime arrangements within the strait, during the call.