How to preorder GTA 6 on PS5 or Xbox today
Step-by-step guide to securing your copy digitally or physically, plus exclusive pre-order bonuses including the Vintage Vice City Pack
Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI pre-orders launched midnight local time on June 25, 2026, with the game arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19. GTA 6 pre-orders offers its players two editions, each bundled with the exclusive Vintage Vice City Pack.
How to pre-order GTA 6: Step-by-step guide
The News International has got you covered with a simple step-by-step guide that will help you place a pre-order of the upcoming GTA 6 in just a few minutes:
- Visit rockstargames.com/VI and choose your platform and edition (PlayStation/Xbox, Ultimate/ Standard Edition)
- Select your purchase method (Digital or Physical)
- Navigate to your console's store (PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X|S)
- Complete payment online
- Enable pre-loading (November 12)
- Redeem pre-order bonuses
GTA 6 Standard Edition price and bonuses details
This edition features the main game along with additional features provided in the Vintage Vice City Pack: an authentic '55 Vapid Stanier car, retro clothing and hairdos for Jason and Lucia, and an old-school weapon design style that resembles Tommy Vercetti.
Ultimate Edition price and bonuses details
The Ultimate Edition ($99.99) adds to the gaming experience with special vehicles such as '95 Grotti Cheetah, unique weapons themed in Vice City, specialty stores (Electric Fang Tattoo, Rideout Customs, Sara's Unisex Salon), and unique missions. The bonus features for the Ultimate Edition become unlocked gradually throughout the storyline of Jason and Lucia.
Anyone that pre-orders before November 20 will get the Vintage Vice City Pack as a pre-order bonus.
-
Brad Pitt rejects marriage plans with Ines de Ramon: 'Never feels like his girlfriend'
-
'Mildred Pierce' star Ann Blyth passes away at 98
-
Sam Smith announces fifth album 'Hazel Eyes,' releases new love song
-
Bill Gates' extramarital affairs: Who are Mila Antonova, Karima Nigmatulina and Alice Jacobs?
-
Savannah Guthrie's shocking decision comes to light amid Nancy death claims
-
GTA 6 Pre-Orders are live: Prices, editions and where to buy
-
Why Paris is hotter than some of the world’s hottest places: Europe’s heatwave explained
-
Trump reacts to shocking ransom note discovery in Nancy Guthrie case
-
How a clean sweep for Mamdani-backed candidates is sending shockwaves through New York’s Democratic party
-
Gigi and Bella Hadid's mom to marry again after surprise proposal
-
Kylie Jenner Co-designs Meta's new AI smart glasses
-
Dog owners warned: Popular cooling trick could be dangerous for overheated pets