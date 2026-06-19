France mobilises €13 billion for tech sovereignty push
The French ministry said 50% of investments under the new phase would be directed towards deeptech companies in tech sovereignty push
France has officially mobilised €13 billion in new institutional investor funding as part of the third phase of its "Tibi initiative."
As reported by Reuters, the French ministry announced on June 19, at the VivaTech conference in Paris, this move is designed to bolster French and European technology companies, with a strategic focus on achieving greater tech sovereignty.
The new phase aims to bring the envelope to €15 billion by the end of 2030, taking total funding mobilised under the initiative since 2020 to nearly €31 billion, the ministry said in a statement released during the VivaTech conference in Paris.
The ministry said 50% of investments under the new phase would be directed towards deeptech companies.
New participants include mutual insurer Carac, rail operator SNCF, Paris transport group RATP, defence groups Naval Group and MBDA, and satellite operator Eutelsat (ETL.PA), opens new tab.
The government said the move was intended to support French IPOs and help small and mid-sized firms scale up while remaining anchored in France and Europe.
The new phase also has a stronger European focus, to support pan-European funds able to finance technology companies through larger funding rounds.
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