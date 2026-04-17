TikToker Chris Olsen questions 'end goal' of hate Meghan Trainor received after tour cancellation

Meghan Trainor's pal, Chris Olsen, is defending the singer-songwriter after she faced backlash following tour cancellation.

After the 32-year-old American singer made an announcement that she is axing her upcoming tour, which was scheduled to start in June, Olsen, known for his content creation, took to social media to defend his friend online.

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In a video posted on TikTok on April 16, he said, "I guess now it's become public knowledge that Meghan Trainor has cancelled her tour."

He continued, "And on one of the posts that was saying that that happened, the comment section was predictably vicious."

Pointing at the comment section of the post in which Meghan announced the cancellation, Olsen questioned the viewers.

"What is the end goal?" he inquired, "Because sure, the goal might be to make other people laugh because you're saying something that's mean, but you think it's funny. The goal could be to hurt the person you're commenting towards."

Addressing this "hateful" behaviour, Olsen shared how he is also receiving online death threats.

He shared, "I've been on the receiving end of a death threat before, so I know sometimes people do just want you to die, which I know also just means they want you to go away. And maybe they just want to say it in the harshest way possible."

While concluding the video, the influencer noted that there are always going to be "people who annoy you" online.



