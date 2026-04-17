Prince William could replace King Charles in the next couple of years, says anti-monarchy group
Republic has announced a protest outside Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2026
Anti-monarchy group, Republic, has announced a protest outside Buckingham Palace on May 9, calling on Britons to become part of their demonstration.
The protest is aimed at pushing the monarchy to hold Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accountable for his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
"Andrew can't continue to hide from accountability. That's why we're marching to Buckingham Palace on May 9th. Join the protest as Republic leads a march on Buckingham Palace," the group said.
It said, "The monarchy is in serious trouble, polls tell us their support is collapsing and the number of people wanting a republic has soared."
"Republic Day is your chance to get involved, show your support and help drive support for change even higher."
Republic said there could be another succession in the next couple of years, with William becoming king.
"That's workshy William, the climate change hypocrite, the man who takes land from the public and who refuses to pay the tax everyone else pays."
"The monarchy is rotten to the core, as the Andrew scandal has proven time and again. William and Charles have questions to answer about what they knew and when, and why they covered up for Andrew for so long."
"Join the rally, march down The Mall and protest outside Buckingham Palace. Send a very clear message: enough is enough, it's time to stop the rot, it's time to abolish the monarchy, it's time to change the country for good."
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