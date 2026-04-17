Meghan Markle sets alarm bells ringing in royal circles: 'Crossed a line'
Palace is said to be “considerably concerned” about Meghan Markle's move
Meghan Markle has set alarm bells ringing in the royal circles with her latest trip to Australia alongwith husband Prince Harry.
According to a report by the Telegraph, the Palace is said to be “considerably concerned” about the commercialisation of Meghan’s wardrobe.
The insider tells the outlet, “Everybody just rolls their eyes now as they know the routine – push the envelope, get criticised, reverse tack and say you made a donation. By making money while doing ‘philanthropic’ work, they very much appear to be having their cake and eating it”.
Another close confidant says, “Grifting is one thing, but carrying out a faux royal visit to a children’s hospital while flogging your outfits online appears to have crossed a line.”
Harry and Meghan have returned to Australia for the first time since 2018 – arriving in Melbourne and spending the day with organizations and communities working at the forefront of care, recovery, and human connection.
From supporting children and families navigating complex health journeys, to meeting women rebuilding their lives, to honoring veteran families, the day reflected a shared commitment to service and strengthening communities.
They also toured Bondi on the last day of their whistle-stop trip down under, walking the sand barefoot flanked by first responders from the Bondi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club.
Harry and Meghan have largely received a warm welcome in Australia, although some critics have questioned the use of taxpayer money to provide protection for the pair.
-
Inside Prince William’s plans to cut off more royals after Beatrice, Eugenie: Report
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle no longer get calls answered by the Firm: ‘Rent-a-royals’
-
Prince Harry dragged into another security battle
-
Watch Sarah Ferguson meltdown over money in resurfaced clip since going into hiding: ‘I wont play this game’
-
Prince William could replace King Charles in the next couple of years, says anti-monarchy group
-
Sarah Ferguson considering 'highly risky and provocative' move
-
Palace shares details of Duchess of Gloucester's royal duty
-
Sarah Ferguson still appears ‘in charge’ despite Epstein scandal scrutiny
-
Prince Harry receives special Aussie gift after dance with young girl: 'Very good at twirling'
-
Prince William plans to wait for Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce: ‘So they can get back on track’
-
Prince William fears King Charles letting emotions guide Andrew decision
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold back tears as royals meet survivors of Bondi Beach attack