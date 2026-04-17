Meghan Markle sets alarm bells ringing in royal circles: 'Crossed a line'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have largely received a warm welcome in Australia

Meghan Markle has set alarm bells ringing in the royal circles with her latest trip to Australia alongwith husband Prince Harry.

According to a report by the Telegraph, the Palace is said to be “considerably concerned” about the commercialisation of Meghan’s wardrobe.

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The insider tells the outlet, “Everybody just rolls their eyes now as they know the routine – push the envelope, get criticised, reverse tack and say you made a donation. By making money while doing ‘philanthropic’ work, they very much appear to be having their cake and eating it”.

Another close confidant says, “Grifting is one thing, but carrying out a faux royal visit to a children’s hospital while flogging your outfits online appears to have crossed a line.”

Harry and Meghan have returned to Australia for the first time since 2018 – arriving in Melbourne and spending the day with organizations and communities working at the forefront of care, recovery, and human connection.

From supporting children and families navigating complex health journeys, to meeting women rebuilding their lives, to honoring veteran families, the day reflected a shared commitment to service and strengthening communities.

They also toured Bondi on the last day of their whistle-stop trip down under, walking the sand barefoot flanked by first responders from the Bondi Beach Surf Lifesaving Club.

Harry and Meghan have largely received a warm welcome in Australia, although some critics have questioned the use of taxpayer money to provide protection for the pair.