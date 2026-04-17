Anthropic CEO set to meet White House officials amid Pentagon AI dispute

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is set to meet White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on Friday, in a sign of a breakthrough ‌in the artificial intelligence startup's dispute with the Pentagon.

As reported by Axios, months long AI rivalry is somewhat about to end as the U.S. government is planning to make a version of Anthropic's frontier AI model available to major federal agencies amid concerns that the tool could sharply increase cybersecurity risk.

Advertisement

The move is marked as one of the Anthropic chief executive’s most high-profile efforts to ease tensions with the Trump administration.

Moreover, the potential meeting comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration acknowledges the advanced capabilities of "Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos," for its sophisticated cybersecurity defense breaching abilities.

Axios assume that it would be "grossly irresponsible" for the U.S. government to deprive the country of the technological advantages offered by the new model, suggesting such a move would benefit China.

Announced on April 7, Mythos is being deployed as part of Anthropic's "Project Glasswing," a controlled initiative under which select organizations are permitted to use the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview model for defensive cybersecurity purposes.

Mythos is one of Anthropic's latest models developed as part of its broader AI system called Claude, a rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

Previously, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the U.S. government is planning to make a version of Anthropic's Mythos available to major federal agencies.

Anthropic was discussing Mythos with the Trump administration, co-founder Jack Clark said on Monday, even after the Pentagon cut off business ties with the U.S. AI lab following a contract dispute.

Notably, the move comes as EU is already in high stakes talks with Anthropic to address cybersecurity concerns.