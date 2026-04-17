Prince Harry sends emotional message to King Charles, William from Australia

Prince Harry has expressed hope for reconciliation with his family

Prince Harry has apparently sent a meaningful message to his father King Charles and elder brother Prince William amid hopes of reconciliation with the royal family.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles in 2020, and it was made clear that they can't be "half-in, half-out."

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When the royal couple considered stepping back from their role as working royals, Harry proposed a “half-in, half out arrangement.”

However, according to royal historian Hugo Vickers, late Queen Elizabeth had rejected that proposal.

Instead, the monarch had said that Harry and Meghan must be “all in or all out,” to which Harry decided he was “reluctantly out.”

There are also claims Harry’s father King Charles and brother William have been absolutely clear in upholding late Queen’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the family.’

Moreover, Prince Harry has expressed hope for reconciliation with his family.

Amid this, the Duke has sent a message to his father and brother by categorically rejecting any royal role in future saying he 'didn't want' royal role after death of his mother Princess Diana: 'It Killed My Mom.'

In a discussion with Australian business leader Brendan Nelson, Harry said that after his mother "died just before my 13th birthday," he felt alienated from his royal destiny as he struggled with her death and grief.

"I was like, ‘I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role — wherever this is headed, I don’t like it,' " Archie and Lilibet doting father said.

Harry added, “It killed my mum and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years. Eventually I realized, well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world?"

“And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective," he added.

Prince Harry’s message seemingly shows that he does not want any royal role in future and that he only seeks reconciliation with his father King Charles and brother William.