Andrew Mountbatten Windsor lives in ‘internal exile’ amid ‘dull life’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is living a lavish life in the name of exile, it is revealed.

The ex Prince, who is currently exiled in Marsh Farm after his exit from the Royal Lodge, is confined in his new life.

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Speaking about the state of the Duke of York Royal author Ian Lloyd tells the i: “In my opinion, Marsh Farm is the most luxurious open prison in the country because he is more or less confined there…he’s sort of, in a sense, in internal exile.

“He doesn’t seem to be able to go out very often and he’s living a much duller life. There are stories about him just staying at home watching TV, playing video games. You almost couldn’t have a bigger contrast of before and after.”

As Andrew’s exile continues, it is now revealed that the Royal Lodge has turned into a ghost town with other royals, unwilling to take over the property

One local observer told The Sun: "Royal Lodge was a hive of activity, even when Andrew was trying to lie low during the Epstein scandal, but now it's just a ghost town."

This comes as younger brother, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie paid a visit to Andrew over Easter.

"It's true to say they both feel sorry for Andrew and how far he has fallen and they are worried about his fragile state of mind," a source revealed. "They do feel for him, but of course that doesn't excuse his behaviour."