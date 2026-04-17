King Charles ‘not a big fan’ of this item on Royal menu
King Charles is a picky eater when it comes to his daily menus
King Charles has a clear set of doors and doors when it comes to his meals.
His Majesty, who is currently under treatment for cancer, absolutely dislikes one item on the menu and has given clear instructions over it to his chefs.
Chef Darren McGrady reveals the monarch cannot stand chocolate.
“The Royal Family eat by seasons,” he explains. “If I put strawberries on the menu in January, there would be a huge thick black marker through the menu book deleting those strawberries. 'How dare you even suggest strawberries in January'—King Charleswould have the same feedback on this too.”
“Moving to the palace and then on to Windsor Castle for Easter court, it's all the spring food that's being served,” he says to Heart Bingo Online.
“King Charles is not a big fan of chocolate, so that wouldn't be on the menu, but he really loves his vegetable gardens, so soon the peaches will be coming in from the hothouses at Windsor Castle,” the former royal chef shares. “There are lots of spring dishes, a lot of lamb on the menu and a lot of fish.”
-
Sarah Ferguson finally spotted after weeks of keeping a low profile
-
Sarah Ferguson has a change of plans over Marsh Farm, says expert
-
When Kate Middleton single-handedly catered to Royal Family ‘anxiety’
-
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor lives in ‘internal exile’ amid ‘dull life’
-
Prince Harry talks about being his ‘best version’ for kids
-
Kate Middleton meets you l’ike an old friend,’ says royal expert
-
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'disgusting to watch' Australia tour
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor urged to renounce City of London's highest honour
-
Meghan Markle blurs line between 'service and sales' during charity visit
-
Exclusive: Meghan Markle on MasterChef Australia? ‘Complete joke!’ says Jameson Stocks
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Melbourne visit pits media outlets against each other
-
‘Spare’ memoir was Meghan Markle’s ‘engineered’ doing? Expert exposes biggest tell