King Charles ‘not a big fan’ of this item on Royal menu

King Charles has a clear set of doors and doors when it comes to his meals.

His Majesty, who is currently under treatment for cancer, absolutely dislikes one item on the menu and has given clear instructions over it to his chefs.

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Chef Darren McGrady reveals the monarch cannot stand chocolate.

“The Royal Family eat by seasons,” he explains. “If I put strawberries on the menu in January, there would be a huge thick black marker through the menu book deleting those strawberries. 'How dare you even suggest strawberries in January'—King Charleswould have the same feedback on this too.”

“Moving to the palace and then on to Windsor Castle for Easter court, it's all the spring food that's being served,” he says to Heart Bingo Online.

“King Charles is not a big fan of chocolate, so that wouldn't be on the menu, but he really loves his vegetable gardens, so soon the peaches will be coming in from the hothouses at Windsor Castle,” the former royal chef shares. “There are lots of spring dishes, a lot of lamb on the menu and a lot of fish.”