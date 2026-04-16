Pete Hegseth's 'Pulp Fiction' blunder shines light on Samuel L. Jackson favourite line
Samuel L. Jackson delivered the line in 'Pulp Fiction', which Defence Secretary Pete Hegesth has now used
Interest in Pulp Fiction spiked after Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth read the film's Ezekiel 25:17, a made-up Bible verse, performed by Samuel L. Jackson, during a Pentagon prayer service.
Shot in an apartment, the scene arrived early in the iconic black comedy crime film when Jules Winnfield – a hitman portrayed by the actor – delivered the monologue in a bone-chilling way.
"He is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee," he read before shooting the on-screen actor in front of him.
Though the Ezekiel 25:17 speech was fake, yet the fear was real, so much so that it could be cut with a knife.
But for Jackson, his favourite line was not his terrifying verse lines he unflinchingly delivered; instead, it was a little portion of what was unfolding in the interrogating scene.
'My favourite line from Pulp Fiction is, "What country you from?" What? "What" ain't no country I ever heard of. They speak English in "What?" 'I like that little segment," he previously told GQ.
Pete Hegesth read the fake Pulp Fiction Ezekiel 25:17
Cut to the drama which unfolded after Hegesth, at a Wednesday service at Pentagon, shared how U.S. special forces rescued the downed pilot in Iran.
Sharing the fiery details, according to A Public Witness, he claimed to have recounted a prayer delivered at the mission's beginning and urged his audience to join him.
But what Hegesth read was not the Bible's Ezekiel 25:17, but a fake verse that Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino had previously shared, taken from Bodyguard Kiba, a 1970s Japanese movie.
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