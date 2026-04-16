Canva AI 2.0 launched: Five upgrades redefining design workflows

Canva has spent more than two years quietly rebuilding itself from the inside out and at its Creating a conference in Los Angeles, the company finally showed what that work produced. Canva AI 2.0 is not a feature update.

The company's goal is to establish its identity as a machine-learning-driven platform for creating tools, not a technology-supported design platform decked with AI.

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Canva AI 2.0 introduces a complete transformation of its asset development and alteration process. The system which Canva co-founders Cliff Obrecht and Cameron Adams publicly criticised at the event creates all assets through its system, which develops each asset in separate stages and components.

The AI and user can modify each layer separately, which allows users to change one part of a design without having to start anew.

When users upload images to Canva, the system will automatically analyse and separate the content into different editable layers.

The memory system of Canva AI 2.0 directs its learning process from the user activities of single users and team members and entire organisations. Teams gain authority to manage AI memory through their ability to examine and modify memory files which contain their preference data.

The personalisation layer operates within brand guidelines; colours, fonts, and visual rules defined by an organisation remain enforced even as the AI adapts to individual working styles.

For design teams that need to maintain consistency across extensive content creation, the combination of personalisation and restriction which the announcement brings forth will most likely transform their daily work processes.

How to access Canva AI 2.0 right now?

The platform is launching under a research preview, and Canva has chosen a distribution method that reflects its brand identity. The first million users to find it through a hidden Easter egg in the product will gain access first.