Michael J Fox reacts to ‘death’ rumors during first public event after false news

Days after Michael J Fox assured fans that he is “still alive,” he made his first public appearance.

Earlier in the month of April, an article titled “Remembering the Life of Actor Michael J. Fox” by CNN sparked concern among the actor’s loved ones and friends about the actor’s well-being.

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Later, the Back To The Future star’s spokesperson revealed to TMZ that the actor was in good health and doing great.

Now, the 64-year-old actor appeared to be in good spirits as he stepped out on Wednesday evening for his foundation's 'A Country Thing Happened On The Way to Cure Parkinson's' event.

At the charity, while speaking to ET, he called the mishap by the American outlet “funny,” recalling the moment what he was up to when the article went viral.

“It was just funny. I was on my way to dinner and I said to Mike, who was driving for me, ‘pull over I gotta text.’ I answered it and I can't remember what I said, but basically gave him a bit of needle about it but everyone wants to be so ahead of the curve on this stuff.”

Fox continued, “They lose track of what they're trying to say ahead of the curve on him and there's a guy going to dinner who's quite surprised to find that he's dead but I understand it. I understand people have a curiosity and they have a lot of investing in me, whether it's their interest in our research or whether it's just an association with me from when they're kids and that's very special.”

The reporter then inquired if his close ones got worried and contacted him, Fox responded that he was quick to correct the situation before it escalated.

“I'm a pretty rock hard guy and I don't get upset about stuff like that. I was always looking for the joke,” he added.

For those unversed, Fox has been battling with Parkinson’s Disease since 1992. He was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 29.

Later, CNN apologized to Fox and removed the article from its website, calling it an “error.”