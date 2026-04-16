Pope Leo XIV speaks about 'tyrant's for the first time since Donald Trump feud
Pope Leo XIV has finally given his account on everything that’s gone down since his feud with US President Donald Trump escalated
Pope Leo XIV has just issued his own scathing take down of the “tyrants” that are ‘ravaging’ the world.
These comments come during his visit to Cameroon, right after the President criticized the Pope for showcasing his criticism over the Iran issue.
In the eyes of the Pope, a “decisive change of course” is needed, rather than the continued control of those who use religion to justify war. He also voiced his concerns about the world, given that it is currently “being ravaged by a handful of tyrants.”
Where the President’s original comments are concerned he said, 'I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess. We don't like a pope who says it's ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don't want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo.”
In another instance President Donald Trump even went as far as to say, “if I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican,” and that he only got the role “because he was an American.”
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