Doechii drops major hint about next collaboration with Lady Gaga

Fans might see more work from Doechii and Lady Gaga after their recent musical collaboration for the 'Devil Wears Prada 2.'

The 'Anxiety' singer and the 'Abracadabra' artist joined hands for new music, titled 'Runway,' which was released last week as the soundtrack of the upcoming sequel of the 2006 fashion movie.

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Doechii stepped out for the 2026 Daily Front Row Fashions Awards on Tuesday and talked about working with Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, while teasing more future projects together in a chat with E! News.

While she did not want to reveal more details, she simply hints by saying, “have more to come."

“I don’t want to say too much, because we have more to come, me and Gaga, but it was amazing working with her,” the 27-year-old rapper and singer noted.

Doechii further gushed over Gaga, calling her "an angel."

She went on to praise Gaga's talent, “She is truly a master at her craft.. She is so fabulous.”

"I hope everybody is enjoying ‘Runway,'" Doechii added of her new song.

In a previous chat with British Vogue in July 2025, Gaga praised Doechii, saying, “You don't often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary. That's Doechii to me.”

For those unversed, Devil Wears Prada 2 is all set to hit theaters on May 2.