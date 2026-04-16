Sam Altman seeks dismissal of punitive damages in sister’s abuse lawsuit: Here’s what it means

Sam Altman is facing a significant legal development regarding punitive damages claims in a lawsuit filed by his sister, Annie Altman. The suit accuses the OpenAI co-founder and chief executive of sexual abuse occurring more than two decades ago. According to a Wednesday night filing in St. Louis federal court, Sam Altman’s legal team argued that Missouri’s sexual abuse statute does not impose exemplary damages in this case, limiting the plaintiff to “damages for injury or illness” resulting from the alleged abuse.

Annie Altman filed a civil lawsuit in January 2025, accusing Sam of repeated sexual abuse and rape between 1997 and 2006. The alleged abuse began when she was 3 and he was 12. Concerning the serious situation, Sam Altman is fighting to dismiss punitive damages arguing that Missouri law only permits recovery for injury or illness in such cases and that he cannot be held liable for punitive damages. Sam Altman is countersuing his sister for defamation regarding her social media allegations.

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He is seeking only $1 in damages, stating his goal is to legally clear his name rather than financially penalize his sister. On April 26, 2026, Altman is scheduled for a trial in a $134 billion lawsuit filed by Elon Musk against OpenAI and Microsoft. Musk alleges that Altman and OpenAI defrauded him and betrayed the company’s core mission to develop AI for the well-being of humanity by transitioning toward a for-profit model focused on commercial interests.