Kendra Duggar's family reacts to son-in-law Joseph's arrest: 'We are heartbroken'

Kendra Dugar's family speaks out after son-in-law Joseph's 'disturbing' arrest

Kendra Duggar’s family finally broke the silence on her son-in-law Joseph Duggar’s arrest on child molestation charges.

The internet personality's parents, Paul and Christina Caldwell, shared an emotional statement on social media on Wednesday, in which they expressed their support for Joseph’s alleged victim as well as the couple's four children.

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“Our family is both troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law,” the family said in its statement. “We are devastated for the young girl, a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth. We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will.”

“Our love for this child remains at the forefront of our family’s priorities and minds. We are proud of her for being strong enough to share her story while also retaining her own identity and joy," the statement continued.

Paul and Christina added that they were praying for all victims to be as “courageous” as Joseph’s accuser.

“At the same time, we also recognize how traumatic this incident has been for our grandchildren as well and continue to pray for their strength,” penned the Caldwells. “Our love for them, and our daughter Kendra, remains.”

“We believe in a God who is just and loving. One who loves all of His children, especially the vulnerable and innocent," they added.

“The only way to freedom is to shine light in the darkness. And in this time, part of the light in our lives has come through the outpouring of love and prayer from people near and far,” the statement concluded. “Thank you who have given in all the ways, through prayer, finances, time, energy and words of encouragement. We love you all.”

It is worth mentioning here that Joseph was arrested on March 28 and charged with molestation of a victim under the age of 12.

However, the TV personality was later released after posting a $1,470 bond.