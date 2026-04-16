Prince Harry opens up on ‘most transformational role’ yet

Prince Harry is spilling the beans on a shift in personality after becoming a father.

The Duke of Sussex who married Meghan Markle in 2018 and welcomed his first son Prince Archie in 2020, says that he has evolved as a human being after becoming a father.

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Speaking at the Whitten Oval, home of AFL club the Western Bulldogs, Harry said: “I see parenting evolving over time. Our kids are our upgrade.

“Not to say that I upgraded my dad or that my kids upgraded me, but the kids that we bring up in today’s world need to be upgraded.”

“Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids.

He said: “It’s the most important and transformational role a guy can ever move into.

“The role, gives you purpose. Those days, weeks, after birth are a real struggle.

“If I was stressed, the moment I held Archie… he would notice it quicker than I could,” he noted.