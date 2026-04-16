Royals

Prince Harry opens up on ‘most transformational role’ yet

Prince Harry talks about how fatherhood has shaped him as a person

By Eleen Bukhari
Published April 16, 2026

Prince Harry is spilling the beans on a shift in personality after becoming a father.

The Duke of Sussex who married Meghan Markle in 2018 and welcomed his first son Prince Archie in 2020, says that he has evolved as a human being after becoming a father.

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Speaking at the Whitten Oval, home of AFL club the Western Bulldogs, Harry said: “I see parenting evolving over time. Our kids are our upgrade.

“Not to say that I upgraded my dad or that my kids upgraded me, but the kids that we bring up in today’s world need to be upgraded.”

“Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids.

He said: “It’s the most important and transformational role a guy can ever move into.

“The role, gives you purpose. Those days, weeks, after birth are a real struggle.

“If I was stressed, the moment I held Archie… he would notice it quicker than I could,” he noted.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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