Clavicular not dead: Braden Peters' overdose scare sparks rumors

Rumors of looksmaxxing influencer and streamer Clavicular’s death began circulating after his livestream on Kick abruptly ended, followed by videos shared on X showing him being assisted into a car as emergency responders arrived.

However, the streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, has put the rumors to rest by posting on X.

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“Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask,” he said in an X post alongside a photo of himself.

According to the local media, he was hospitalized in stable condition after a suspected overdose on Tuesday.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the streamer was released a day later and said substances were a coping mechanism.

Local authorities, including the Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, have not confirmed details of the substances involved. He recently walked out of a 60 Minutes Australia interview with Adam Hegarty after questions about incel identity and links to Andrew Tate.



