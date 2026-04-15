Clavicular not dead: Braden Peters' overdose scare sparks rumors
Clavicular was hospitalized in a stable condition after his livestream on Kick abruptly ended
Rumors of looksmaxxing influencer and streamer Clavicular’s death began circulating after his livestream on Kick abruptly ended, followed by videos shared on X showing him being assisted into a car as emergency responders arrived.
However, the streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, has put the rumors to rest by posting on X.
“Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask,” he said in an X post alongside a photo of himself.
According to the local media, he was hospitalized in stable condition after a suspected overdose on Tuesday.
The Hollywood Reporter reported that the streamer was released a day later and said substances were a coping mechanism.
Local authorities, including the Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, have not confirmed details of the substances involved. He recently walked out of a 60 Minutes Australia interview with Adam Hegarty after questions about incel identity and links to Andrew Tate.
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