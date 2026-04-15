Olivia Dean announces exciting career leap post Grammy win

Olivia Dean, who has four Brits, three Mobo awards and now even a Grammy to her name so far, has said that she “actually would” compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

Her admission comes as she revealed she has been having dance lessons.

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Olivia told Hits Radio, “I’ve been doing salsa lessons recently – just learning a new skill that’s completely separate from my music and still in music.”

When host Marvin Humes asked the performer whether she would take part in BBC One’s Strictly, she replied, “I actually would.”

But, as The Sun reported, Olivia is unlikely to appear on Strictly this year as she is set to tour Australia and New Zealand in October, which would be in the middle of the series.

As we talk about Olivia’s passion for dance, her music video for the track The Art of Loving, shows the musician in a dance studio.

She is seen in the black-and-white promo wearing a white dress as she walks in between ballet dancers practicing their moves and stares at herself in the dance studio mirror.

Olivia also told Hits Radio about how she has a string of unreleased songs in the bag that did not make their way onto her new album.

“Man I Need wasn’t supposed to be a single. But I’m glad I followed through with that one,” she admitted, adding, “There were loads of songs that didn’t make the album, but I might still do something with them.”

Olivia has emerged as one of the UK’s most distinctive contemporary soul voices, blending pop, jazz and R&B genres in her music.

The So Easy artist’s breakthrough came with her debut album Messy, which earned critical acclaim for its honesty and emotional depth.

Olivia Dean explored themes of love, identity and self-acceptance in her music that helped her connect with a broad audience and even secure chart success in Britain.