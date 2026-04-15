Inside Eric Swalwell’s historic resignation: Legal fallout and what’s next for California’s governor race

In a historic and chaotic day on Capitol Hill, two members of Congress from opposite sides of the aisle submitted their resignations on Tuesday following severe allegations of sexual misconduct. The departures come as both faced imminent bipartisan expulsion votes and active House Ethics Committee investigations. The 45-year-old, who had already suspended his campaign for governor of California, issued an apology to his “family, staff, and constituents for mistakes and judgment I’ve made in my past.”

“I will fight the serious false allegations made against me,” Swalwell wrote in a letter that was read aloud on the House floor. “However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make. I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members, expelling anyone in Congress without due process within days of an allegation being made is wrong, but it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties.”

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He has stepped down following a wave of allegations, most notably, at least five women have come forward. Most recently, accuser Lonna Drewes alleged in a Los Angeles press conference that Swalwell drugged and raped her in 2018. A former staff member also told CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle that Swalwell assaulted her twice: once in 2019 and again in 2024. Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial campaign Sunday and resigned his House seat Tuesday.

While he apologized for mistakes and judgment in his past, he vehemently denied the most serious criminal allegations, vowing to fight what he called “false allegations.” Conversely, Texas Representative Tony Gonzales resigned following a separate high-profile scandal.

An investigation revealed Gonzales had an affair with a staff member who tragically died by suicide. Following months of refusing to step down, Gonzales faced intense pressure from House Republican leadership and a parallel expulsion resolution led by House Democrats. He filed for retirement effective immediately upon the House's return Tuesday. Analysis of the impact shows that the Republican party currently holds 217 seats to the Democrats’ 213.

Because one Democrat and one Republican resigned on the same day, the partisan split remains effectively balanced, though it increases the number of vacancies heading into the 2026 midterms. These resignations mark one of the few times in modern history that two members have vacated their seats on the same day due to misconduct allegations.