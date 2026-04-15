Lady Gaga concludes ‘Mayhem Ball’ tour with sweet gesture to fiancé Michael

Lady Gaga just wrapped up her epic Mayhem Ball tour with a final show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

She ended the international run of shows with surprise songs, tears, sentimental messages and a sweet shout-out to her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

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"I hope you know how much we will all miss you," Gaga told the crowd, before introducing The Edge of Glory from her 2011 smash Born This Way.

"I'd like to sing this to you, New York, from my heart to yours."

After performing the track, Gaga grew emotional, crying as she thanked the arena for their standing ovation.

"Did you have a good time tonight? You make me feel so happy. Thank you so much for being at this show. What a very special and momentous show," she told the crowd.

Then Gaga dedicated Blade of Grass to her fiancé Michael Polansky, who executive produced the album and tour alongside the singer.

"I would like to say a very big thank you to somebody that really made this show possible, and that's my fiancé, Michael. I love you so much," she said.

The Bad Romance hitmaker continued, "It's a very emotional show for all of us, to say goodbye to something that means so much to all of us. But I decided for this last show, I would like to sing Blade of Grass to Michael. Will you help me out?"

The finale has been dubbed an emotional and creative triumph for Gaga.

"I can't believe this is the last show," she told the crowd.

"I want to thank you for showing up every night and cheering us on. I'd like to thank you for making this beautiful community someplace that I got to be a part of for almost 20 years now. I hope that you know how much you all mean to me,” Lady Gaga said to her fans as she concluded her Mayhem Ball tour.