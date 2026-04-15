Justin Bieber's songs reach new heights after his rocking Coachella comeback
Justin Bieber's catalog observes a stunning spike in music streams after Coachella performance
Justin Bieber is all over the internet for his first-ever full-on headlining Coachella, which, besides swooning his fans, has boosted the figures of his music on streaming charts.
The Baby Hitmaker jumped to spot No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top Artist chart, drawing in a whopping 77 million streams in a day, making this feat the biggest of 2026.
In addition, the tracks – totaling 21 – Bieber performed at Coachella, likewise receiving a surprising bump on the streaming platform, making it the largest number of songs by an artist at the festival to reach there.
With Beauty reaching No. 3 and Baby blooming at No. 12, while Daisies climbed to No. 16. But Spotify was not the only platform; Bieber's streaming numbers spiked.
Apple Music is another one where his music set an observed whopping 80% increase in a single day.
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