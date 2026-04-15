Queen Elizabeth bad mood ’tricks’ for Prince Philip laid bare
Queen Elizabeth II had a winning trick two de-escalate terrible rose with husband Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II reportedly used amusing tactics to calm down husband Prince Philip after a fight.
Her Majesty, who passed away in 2022 out of old age, often mimicked her husband and confused him with riddles during their time together.
In new book titled The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Queen Elizabeth II, royal author Ian Lloyd revealed: “As with many couples, they agreed on the big things but squabbled on the minor ones. One former courtier told biographer Graham Turner, 'He and The Queen have phenomenal rows' but they soon blow over, 'There's a terrific mutual tongue-lashing and then they end up the best of friends.'"
Lloyd added: "[H]er technique was to throw up a smokescreen when he was in a mood. By changing the subject or talking in riddles, she confused him and threw him off guard, as he preferred straightforward arguing to such a cryptic approach."
The royal author continued: "Among those they trust, The Queen was often able to poke fun at her husband, whether he was there or not."
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