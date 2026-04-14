Rolex Pepsi discontinued: Prices surge as iconic red-and-blue bezel exits catalog

The iconic red-blue Rolex series has seen a huge price surge after a move that had stunned watch lovers worldwide, as at Watches and Wonders 2026, Rolex had officially discontinued the GMT-Master II “Pepsi.”

The legendary red-and-blue bezel model, a staple of the brand since 1955, has been removed from the official catalog, ending months of frantic speculation.

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Industry experts believe production hurdles with the two-tone ceramic bezel played a role.

Reports confirm that “achieving the red-and-blue combination is more complex than other variants,” leading to the quiet exit of both the steel and white gold versions

While fans hoped for a new “Coke” model to take its place, Rolex instead focused on its 100th anniversary, proving that “the brand answers to no one.”

The secondary market has reacted instantly with prices for existing models soaring as collectors realize the “Pepsi is dead (again)” for now.

Authorized dealers are now left to deliver the news to those on years-long waitlists that their dream watch is gone.

The analyst noted, "The red bezel is now absent for the first time in the Cerachrom era,” marking a massive shift for the most famous travel watch in history.