Kanye West France show comes under threat after UK ban: France interior minister

Kanye West’s prospects are starting to shrink and fears are mounting that France may follow the UK’s steps with a potential ban on him, as his concert date there, nears.

According to AFP, the news has been shared by a source that is close to the interior minister Laurent Nuñez. Per their claim he is “highly determined to instate a ban against the rapper, ahead of his scheduled gig that is slated for June 11 in Marseille.

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Back on March 4th the Mayor of Marseilleeven turned to Twitter to voice his opinion as well and wrote “I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism. Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome, our temple of living together and of all Marseillais.”

Source: X

This comes right after the Wireless Festival was forced to cancel due to the UK Home Office’s decision to ban Kanye, also know as Ye from entering the country as a whole. This is also the agenda followed in France because the minister is attempting to explore legal avenues to ensure the same, according to reports.

“As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel,” the statement from the event’s Instagram page said when UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Ye “should never have been invited”. Prior to this the biggest sponsor including Pepsi also backed out.



