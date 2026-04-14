'RHOA' star Porsha Williams opens up about new relationship

Porsha Williams is embracing new chapter in her life after divorce drama.

After finalizing her divorce from Simon Guobadia in last year, Porsha is now opening up about her relationship with Patrice Sway McKinney.

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For those unaware, Porsha and Simon tied the knot in November 2022 and finalized their divorce in June 2025. While the former couple didn't share any biological children, they formed a blended family with Porsha bringing her daughter and Simon bringing five children from previous relationships.

During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said that her relationship is of grounded mutual respect, support, and personal freedom.

This comes after Porsha Williams previously revealed that she was exploring connections with both a man and a woman following her split from Simon.

It is pertinent to mention that Patrice Sway McKinney is set to appear in Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, offering a closer look at her relationship.

The preview released earlier this month featured her introduction to the audience.

However, besides her personal life, Porsha is also at the center of early-season drama of RHOA. The premiere episode includes a heated exchange with castmate Kelli Ferrell, along with appearances from new addition K. Michelle.