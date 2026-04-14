Tiger Woods’ inner circle sounds the alarm as Sarah Ferguson turns to him amid financial ruin

Sarah Ferguson has been facing the unending task of securing funds, for her day-to-day because reports suggest she may soon run out of funds to support herself now that her housing woes have only been getting worse, especially in light of her removal from Royal Lodge.

For this, she’s rumored to have turned towards many in her friend circle, hoping for a steady relationship with a man of means, who can support her lavish preferences and lifestyle.

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According to a well-placed source that just spoke to Closer magazine, one of those men are golf legend Tiger Woods, a man currently battling his own addiction woes.

For those unversed with his current predicament, he was arrested back in late March, over suspicion of DUI and property damage, caused due to a single-vehicle crash that happened after he clipped a trailer.

As for her reasons, the insider notes, “she says there’s no reason she can’t throw herself back into the dating game and land a rich man to make the rest of her days a whole lot easier.” In her mind, she’s always had a certain ‘charm’ that “attracts powerful and wealthy men” and in her view she’s not lost that, yet.

They also admit that this is essentially a repeating habit because “that’s very much how she operates,” the source explained. “She’d never admit it, but her friendships have by and large always been quite transactional.”

The same source even noted, “there’s not a whole lot she won’t do if the price is right, and that includes inserting herself into someone’s life when they’re at rock bottom. She genuinely does want to help, but she’s also absolutely desperate for a serious loan right now and most people have shunned her.”

Moreover, many were expecting the same thing from Sarah and are not the least bit surprised for those who know her. however “the bigger shock will be if Tiger responds” they added.

There are also rumors circulating that he’s always had a ‘soft spot’ for Sarah and “has tended to humor her over the years, but this is a very different situation, the stakes are a lot higher.” His friends on the other hand are not happy though “as much as Tiger may like Sarah and sympathize with her, she has a reputation for being a grifter and even if he isn’t, it’s likely his people will be concerned about that. Still, knowing Sarah she’s going to persist until the door is fully shut, she’s desperate for money and Tiger is a billionaire. Even a small handout by his standards could save her bacon.”