Rockstar Games faces new security allegations: What we know so far

A serious security breach has occurred after a hacking group with a history of compromising global corporations stole nearly 80 million business records from Rockstar Games. The revelation was posted to the ShinyHunters hacking group’s website on Saturday, consistent with data collected by cybercrime research platform. Following the incident, a representative of the hacking group stated in an online chat with Reuters that they possess 78.6 million records from Rockstar’s account with Snowflake, a major data management company.

The primary reason behind the breach is that Rockstar’s Snowflake data was accessed through compromised credentials from Anodot, an AI-powered business analytics platform. This was reportedly confirmed by a representative hacking group. Similarly, Rockstar’s parent company did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Advertisement

In response, a Rockstar Games spokesperson said in an email that the company “can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. The serious incident has had no material impact on the efficacy of the organization or its players. According to a Snowflake’s spokesperson, the breach did not involve a compromise of Snowflake’s own platform or environment; rather it resulted from a compromise of Andot.

Upon detecting unusual activity, Snowflake proactively disabled all user accounts referencing Anodot to prevent further connections. The stolen information includes data on in-game revenue, purchase metrics, player behavior tracking, and game economy for Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online titles. More than 160 Snowflake customers were targeted in similar data theft and extortion attempts throughout 2024, including Ticketmaster, Santander Group, and Advance Auto Parts.