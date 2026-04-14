Sam Altman home attack: Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

A Texas man accused of targeting Sam Altman’s residence has been detained and facing multiple state charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

Daniel Moreno-Gama is held responsible for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the San Francisco home of OpenAI’s CEO. According to prosecutors, the motive behind the attack was to kill Sam Altman.

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Prosecutors also reported that, after targeting Altman’s home, Moreno-Gama fled to the San Francisco OpenAI’s headquarters, where he tried to break the glass doors of the building with a chair.

He "stated that he had come to burn down the location and kill anyone inside," prosecutors said in the federal criminal complaint.

"Violence cannot be the norm for expressing disagreement, be it with politics or a technology or any other matter," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

"These alleged actions, which damaged property and could well have taken lives, will be aggressively prosecuted."

The 20-year-old is facing federal felony charges, including the possession of an unregistered weapon and attempted damage and destruction of property using explosives.

According to the US justice department, the accused one also found to possess documents propagating the violence and crime against AI executives and investors.

Written by Daniel Moreno-Gama, the three part document also contained the names and addresses of different CEOs pertaining to artificial intelligence. Another part of publication also dealt with presumed risks posed by AI to humanity.

OpenAI in its statement condemned the democratization of violence against anyone, “regardless of the AI lab they work at or side of the debate they belong to.”

To tackle challenges posed by AI, society must work through the democratic process and indulge in a good faith debate.

No one was reported injured in these unfortunate incidents.