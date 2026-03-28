Larry Price, longtime Hawaii football coach, dies aged 90
Larry Price earned a black belt in judo from the Kodokan Judo Institute, studied jiu-jitsu and karate, and became a heavyweight boxing champion
Larry Price, a former University of Hawaii football coach and well-known broadcaster, has died at the age of 90, his family confirmed.
In a statement, the Price family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Larry D. Price of Honolulu, Hawai‘i, on March 27, 2026. He passed peacefully.
Dr. Price was known as an athlete, professor, news columnist for Mid-Week, sportscaster for OC16, and beloved radio personality as part of the Perry & Price morning show on KSSK-FM as part of the morning duo, Perry & Price; many knew him simply as ‘Coach.’”
We appreciate the prayers and sympathies conveyed. The family requests privacy during this time.”
Born and raised in Kaaawa, Price developed an early passion for football while attending Roosevelt High School.
He later played defensive tackle at the University of Hawaii from 1961 to 1964 and served as a three-time team captain.
Beyond football, Price had a diverse athletic background.
He earned a black belt in judo from the Kodokan Judo Institute, studied jiu-jitsu and karate, and became a heavyweight boxing champion during his time in the US Army.
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