Kate Middleton sparks reaction as her new video goes viral

Kate Middleton has sparked reactions as she displayed her natural leadership style during a charity walk in the Peak District.

The Princess of Wales visited Family Action in Bradford followed by a skills session at Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club on Wednesday.

Prince William’s wife ended her day packed with royal engagements with a guided walk with Mind Over Mountains, a mental health charity.

A video of Kate showing her down-to-earth charm and leadership skills went viral on social media in which she could heard urging the photographers to hurry.

In the video, Kate’s team could be seen pausing in the rain, however, she took charged and joked with them to keep moving despite rain.

"How do people keep standing there?" said Kate playfully before adding, "Come on! We need to get going!"

Royal fans reacted to the video as they praised her for her humble nature with one writing, "She’s our future Queen, but never puts on ‘airs’ or tries to be better than anyone else,” per Hello! Magazine.

"They clearly forgot that Princess Catherine was setting the pace. Now what do they say about getting something done? Ask a busy woman,” another added.

A third penned, “She is so natural and relatable, despite also being a future Queen.”