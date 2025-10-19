'Gilmore Girls' star Scott Patterson declares his love for Kirk

Luke Danes may not have been able to stand Kirk, but Scott Patterson has a soft spot for the quirky character.
In a new interview with People magazine published October 18, the Gilmore Girls star revealed that if he could trade roles, he’d choose none other than Kirk Gleason — the town’s lovable oddball played by Sean Gunn.
“If I had a chance to play any other character on that show, it would’ve been Kirk, talk about fun,” Patterson, 67, admitted.
“I wanna be a hot dog for a day. Why not?” he jokingly added, referring to season 5 episode 16 titled, “Norman Mailer, I’m Pregnant!” In the episode, Kirk makes the executive decision to advertise lunch at the Dragonfly Inn by dressing up as a hot dog and handing out flyers in front of Luke’s diner.
Though Patterson got a kick out of the spectacle, Gunn, 51, has a vastly different recollection of actually having to play out the scene.
“The hot dog suit was an annoying episode. I always say that I metaphorically wore a hotdog suit for the entire run of the show,” he revealed in a 2016 Gilmore Guys podcast episode.
Meanwhile, Patterson has grown to love Kirk as he rewatches Gilmore Girls on his new iHeartRadio podcast, I Am All In…Again!
“It would be really fun if somebody financed a real full-length Kirk feature film. Like, "A Film by Kirk." I think there’s a world where that could live and thrive and be number one at the box office, A Film by Kirk,” he told People magazine.
