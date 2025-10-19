'Gilmore Girls' star Scott Patterson declares his love for Kirk

Scott Patterson and Sean Gunn repeatedly clashed heads as Luke Danes and Kirk Gleason

Luke Danes may not have been able to stand Kirk, but Scott Patterson has a soft spot for the quirky character.

In a new interview with People magazine published October 18, the Gilmore Girls star revealed that if he could trade roles, he’d choose none other than Kirk Gleason — the town’s lovable oddball played by Sean Gunn.

“If I had a chance to play any other character on that show, it would’ve been Kirk, talk about fun,” Patterson, 67, admitted.

“I wanna be a hot dog for a day. Why not?” he jokingly added, referring to season 5 episode 16 titled, “Norman Mailer, I’m Pregnant!” In the episode, Kirk makes the executive decision to advertise lunch at the Dragonfly Inn by dressing up as a hot dog and handing out flyers in front of Luke’s diner.

Though Patterson got a kick out of the spectacle, Gunn, 51, has a vastly different recollection of actually having to play out the scene.

“The hot dog suit was an annoying episode. I always say that I metaphorically wore a hotdog suit for the entire run of the show,” he revealed in a 2016 Gilmore Guys podcast episode.

Meanwhile, Patterson has grown to love Kirk as he rewatches Gilmore Girls on his new iHeartRadio podcast, I Am All In…Again!

“It would be really fun if somebody financed a real full-length Kirk feature film. Like, "A Film by Kirk." I think there’s a world where that could live and thrive and be number one at the box office, A Film by Kirk,” he told People magazine.