Rita Wilson on a mission to promote women’s voices in Hollywood

Rita Wilson has recently revealed her mission is to promote great women voices in Hollywood.

The actress and producer responded to a question about what she would like to showcase at her exhibit as she attended the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala in LA over the weekend.

“My exhibit would be all the great female performances over the course of history,” said the 68-year-old in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

She noted that she will be seeing the exhibition of strong female characters at the 100th anniversary that will be held in 2028.

However, Rita explained that since she’s “a governor in the actor’s branch, therefore she’s “in awe of the female performances we have had in almost 100 years”.

A Man Called Otto star further said that she would like to the process in her exhibit, “like I was wearing western costume the other day and they have all these gorgeous photographs on the wall of people who went on and had their costume fitting”.

“Then on a blackboard, they would be writing out about the role, movie and director and it was just a record of this is the costume that Bette Davis is wearing in All About Eve,” mentioned the 68-year-old.

When asked about first movie that made her feel magic, Rita pointed out she grew up in Hollywood so she had been surrounded by the movies.

Naming movies that left an impression on her, the actress revealed it’s going to be “The Wizard of Oz, Sound of Music and Mary Poppins, those were the initial movies”.

But then later on, Rita shared that it came down to the “performance of Barbara Stanwyck in 1950s’ Look in the Lady Eve, in the 70s Jane Fonda in Coming Home and Klute”.

Meanwhile, the producer also talked about movies that she would like to amplify from her platform.

Rita stated that as a producer, “I still feel connected to multigenerational movies, produced Greek Wedding and Mamma Mia! franchises”.

“I am about females, bringing some joy and light into the world and if there is music involved, that is icing on the cake,” she concluded.